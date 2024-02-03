Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 170 Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,031 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,943 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 8.3% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at $673,000. Finally, Greylin Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Sabine Royalty Trust stock opened at $59.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $860.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.60 and its 200 day moving average is $64.40. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $55.60 and a 52-week high of $86.04.

Sabine Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.49 million for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.33% and a return on equity of 974.95%.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.437 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 84.95%.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

