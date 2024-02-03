Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 206 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of AEP stock opened at $78.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.48 and its 200 day moving average is $79.18. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $96.05.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEP. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.73.

View Our Latest Report on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.