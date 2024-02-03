Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 223 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $235.92 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.03 and a 1 year high of $252.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.79 and a 200 day moving average of $229.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ESS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $241.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.29.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

