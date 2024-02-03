Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 2,328 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 57.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 7.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 21.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Peter Heerma sold 4,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $35,783.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,760.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Peter Heerma sold 4,195 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $35,783.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,760.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 3,818 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $32,567.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,802.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,045 shares of company stock valued at $439,024 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $8.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $23.18.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.08). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 208.22% and a negative net margin of 41.52%. The business had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.01 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TVTX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Travere Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and delivering therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its approved products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication is designed to target two critical pathways (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II) in the disease progression of IgA; and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the prevention of cystine (kidney) stone formation in patients with severe homozygous cystinuria.

