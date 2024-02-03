Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 319 Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Structure Therapeutics were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $29,724,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 706.5% in the second quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,991 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $18,711,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $9,516,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $7,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Structure Therapeutics from $58.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Performance

GPCR stock opened at $43.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.03. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $75.02.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Structure Therapeutics Profile

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

