Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 460 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 2,558.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Immunovant by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Immunovant by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Immunovant by 206.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Immunovant news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,055 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $132,922.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 326,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,714,634.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Immunovant news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 3,265 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $107,026.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 411,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,481,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,055 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $132,922.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,714,634.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,624 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,375 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ IMVT opened at $34.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.27. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $45.58.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). On average, research analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Friday, January 12th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Immunovant from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Immunovant from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunovant has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IMVT

About Immunovant

(Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.