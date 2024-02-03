Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 535 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Enbridge by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock opened at $35.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $40.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.75.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.659 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 234.23%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

