Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 888 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in TC Energy by 158.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in TC Energy by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy by 1,462.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRP opened at $39.08 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. On average, research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,683.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRP. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet cut TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

