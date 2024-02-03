Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 893 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,583,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,578 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,275,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,507 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,118,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,288,000 after purchasing an additional 92,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,514,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,581,000 after purchasing an additional 347,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,807,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,638,000 after purchasing an additional 59,194 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPRT. B. Riley started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.81.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $24.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.82. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $26.43.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 96.61%.

Insider Activity at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 16,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $418,047.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,476 shares in the company, valued at $11,822,305.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 17,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $449,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,710,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 16,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $418,047.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,822,305.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,013 shares of company stock worth $1,884,789. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

See Also

