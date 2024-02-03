Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Trims Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of MAA opened at $128.00 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $176.36. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.37%.

Several brokerages have commented on MAA. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.44.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

