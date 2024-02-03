Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 11.3% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,361.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at $26,237,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,361.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at $26,237,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $637,677.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,373,803.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,957 shares of company stock worth $5,495,920 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.24.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $96.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.36. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.84. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $82.81 and a 52-week high of $124.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 191.39%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

