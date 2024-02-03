Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VSTO. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of VSTO opened at $30.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $33.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.57.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.68 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.59% and a negative net margin of 12.17%. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gary L. Mcarthur bought 1,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.94 per share, for a total transaction of $45,005.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 208.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 480.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 162.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

