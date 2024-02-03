Volcon Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, February 5th (NASDAQ:VLCN)

Shares of Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, February 5th. The 1-45 reverse split was announced on Monday, February 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, February 5th.

Volcon Stock Down 10.8 %

Shares of VLCN opened at $0.09 on Friday. Volcon has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94. The company has a market cap of $607,662.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.32.

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Volcon by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 241,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 57,174 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Volcon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Volcon by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Volcon by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 490,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 172,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Volcon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.

