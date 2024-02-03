Volcon Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, February 5th (NASDAQ:VLCN)

Shares of Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, February 5th. The 1-45 reverse split was announced on Monday, February 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, February 5th.
Volcon Stock Down 10.8 %
Shares of VLCN opened at $0.09 on Friday. Volcon has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94. The company has a market cap of $607,662.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.32.
Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter.
Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.
