Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stake Cut by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,719 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,164 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Vulcan Materials worth $27,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth $637,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth $242,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,246,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,049.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $161,968.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $612,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,728 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,060. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.85.

Get Our Latest Report on Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:VMC opened at $234.44 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $159.76 and a 1 year high of $235.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.07.

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.