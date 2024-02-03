Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the two analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of WASH stock opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $455.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.82. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $44.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

