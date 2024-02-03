Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WCN. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 36.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 10.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 39.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Waste Connections by 34.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $158.06 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.12 and a 12-month high of $158.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WCN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.69.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

