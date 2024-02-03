Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Stock Price Down 7.7% on Insider Selling

Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) were down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $45.66 and last traded at $45.69. Approximately 726,487 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,103,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.48.

Specifically, insider Christopher J. Motl sold 10,475 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $548,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Christopher J. Motl sold 10,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $548,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $697,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,132.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,941 shares of company stock worth $1,701,282 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.46.

Webster Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.53 and a 200-day moving average of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $996.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.82 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 32.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webster Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial by 9,388.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Featured Stories

