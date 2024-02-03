WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.86.

WCC stock opened at $184.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.39. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $121.90 and a 1 year high of $185.73.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.64. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.12, for a total value of $2,003,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,396.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

