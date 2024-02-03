William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.10. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MarketAxess’ current full-year earnings is $7.61 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.11. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MKTX. UBS Group started coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.89.

MKTX opened at $224.71 on Friday. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $200.01 and a 52 week high of $399.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $267.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.07. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 42.04%.

In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at $17,963,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $235,569.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 69,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,138,555.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,499,000 after acquiring an additional 25,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,253,000 after purchasing an additional 608,107 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,071,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,691,000 after buying an additional 19,225 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,986,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,387,000 after buying an additional 86,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

