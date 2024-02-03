WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $6.76, but opened at $7.01. WisdomTree shares last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 175,953 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $90.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.32 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WT shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on WisdomTree from $7.50 to $7.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group began coverage on WisdomTree in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research raised WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WT. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in WisdomTree during the third quarter worth about $388,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the third quarter valued at about $835,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.46.

WisdomTree Company Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Further Reading

