Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $32.55, but opened at $30.41. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Wolfspeed shares last traded at $31.30, with a volume of 3,377,643 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WOLF. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wolfspeed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

In other Wolfspeed news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $134,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,258.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $946,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 214,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.39.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

