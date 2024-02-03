WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

WPP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.71) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 850 ($10.81) to GBX 890 ($11.31) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 850 ($10.81) to GBX 800 ($10.17) in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,005.83 ($12.79).

LON WPP opened at GBX 775.40 ($9.86) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,582.45, a P/E/G ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 741.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 749.15. WPP has a 1 year low of GBX 656 ($8.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,082 ($13.76).

In other news, insider Thomas Ilube bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 719 ($9.14) per share, with a total value of £14,380 ($18,281.21). 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

