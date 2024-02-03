WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on WW International in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of WW International in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on WW International in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

WW International Price Performance

Shares of WW stock opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.58. WW International has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.84.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. WW International had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $214.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that WW International will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at WW International

In related news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $144,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,998. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WW International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 15.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in WW International by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in WW International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in WW International by 17.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in WW International by 49.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

Featured Stories

