Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,370 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.16% of Xylem worth $34,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,741,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,898,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,913 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after buying an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Xylem by 28.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,868,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,111,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Xylem by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Xylem from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Xylem from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Xylem Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $115.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $117.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.85.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. Xylem’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.