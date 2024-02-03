Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) Shares Down 3.6%

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.24. 377,330 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 759,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Yoshitsu Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKLF. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yoshitsu during the second quarter worth $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yoshitsu in the second quarter worth $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Yoshitsu by 28.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 14,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yoshitsu in the second quarter worth $89,000. 6.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yoshitsu Company Profile

Yoshitsu Co, Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetics comprising of foundation, powder, concealer, makeup remover, eyeliner, eye shadow, brow powder, brow pencil, mascara, lip gloss, lipstick, and nail polish; skin care products consisting of facial cleanser, whitening products, sun block, moisturizer, facial mask, eye mask, eye gel, and exfoliating; and cosmetic applicators, such as brush, puff, curler, hair iron, and shaver products.

