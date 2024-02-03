Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Moelis & Company in a report released on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.23). The consensus estimate for Moelis & Company’s current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $42.75.

NYSE MC opened at $56.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.46. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $33.87 and a 12-month high of $58.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $272.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.22 million.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 23,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $986,973.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,282.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MC. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 5,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 3.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 8.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

