Zacks Research Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note issued on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the energy producer will earn $8.77 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.79. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $8.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.87 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on COP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Johnson Rice lowered ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.68.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $110.63 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $127.35. The firm has a market cap of $131.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

