Zevin Asset Management LLC Acquires 420 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.4 %

XOM stock opened at $101.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $404.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

