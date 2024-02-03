Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2024

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $210.51.

ZS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Zscaler from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays raised Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZS

Zscaler Stock Up 2.5 %

ZS stock opened at $244.00 on Friday. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $246.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.30 and its 200-day moving average is $180.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of -210.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.24, for a total transaction of $1,653,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,340,693.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.24, for a total value of $1,653,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,340,693.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $10,829,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,511,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,523,972.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,332 shares of company stock valued at $31,166,722 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Zscaler by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 582.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.