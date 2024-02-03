Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $210.51.

ZS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Zscaler from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays raised Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

ZS stock opened at $244.00 on Friday. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $246.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.30 and its 200-day moving average is $180.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of -210.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.24, for a total transaction of $1,653,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,340,693.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.24, for a total value of $1,653,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,340,693.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $10,829,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,511,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,523,972.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,332 shares of company stock valued at $31,166,722 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Zscaler by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 582.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

