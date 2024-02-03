Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Purchased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZS. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.51.

Zscaler Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of ZS opened at $244.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.34. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $246.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zscaler news, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.94, for a total value of $676,899.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,992. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Zscaler news, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.94, for a total value of $676,899.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,992. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $625,064.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,267 shares in the company, valued at $81,733,557.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,332 shares of company stock valued at $31,166,722 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.