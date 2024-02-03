ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,393,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 91,182 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.23% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $33,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZTO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 254,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 146,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,387,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at about $413,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 753.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 61,707 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 839,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,990,000 after acquiring an additional 451,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

ZTO stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.91. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

