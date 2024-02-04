11,543 Shares in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Acquired by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Chemours by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 32,121 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Chemours by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Chemours by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Chemours in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chemours by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 28,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CC opened at $30.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 2.08. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $39.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.10.

Chemours Profile

(Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Articles

