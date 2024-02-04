12,770 Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.1% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at $1,782,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,132,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,737,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,023,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.2 %

BAH stock opened at $142.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.99 and a fifty-two week high of $147.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.54.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 65.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BAH. Barclays downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

