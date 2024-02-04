1,818,479 Shares in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,818,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,849,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.87% of Patterson-UTI Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 40.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 157.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 350.7% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $176,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,414.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $10.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.24.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Further Reading

