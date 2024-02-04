2,024 Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Bought by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in DTE Energy by 7.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 196,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,520,000 after buying an additional 14,040 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 7.1% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in DTE Energy by 146.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 24,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 14,359 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 173.3% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in DTE Energy by 116.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 363,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,729,000 after acquiring an additional 196,090 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $105.08 on Friday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on DTE Energy from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research lowered DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DTE Energy

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.