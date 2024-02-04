20,888 Shares in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRW. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Insider Activity

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO David P. Bozeman purchased 1,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $149,818.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,971,457.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $74.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.40. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.57 and a 52 week high of $106.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.44.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.61%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.04%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

