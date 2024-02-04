23,331 Shares in Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 3,931.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 511.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 339,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

PBUS opened at $49.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $28.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.15.

About Invesco MSCI USA ETF

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

