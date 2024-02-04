2,388 Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Bought by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,388 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $421,378,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $151,538,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 304.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $674,329,000 after purchasing an additional 992,049 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in DexCom by 287.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 846,632 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,362,000 after purchasing an additional 628,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 975,621 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,932,000 after purchasing an additional 493,475 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXCM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $129,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,400 shares in the company, valued at $8,404,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,117 shares of company stock worth $7,284,034. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $120.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $139.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.72.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

