245,730 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Bought by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 245,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter worth $12,353,000. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth about $336,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,104,000. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter valued at about $7,764,000. Finally, Citizens Business Bank bought a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter worth about $2,507,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Stock Performance

NYSE:KVUE opened at $20.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.24. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KVUE. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KVUE

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.