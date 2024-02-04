3,607 Shares in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Bought by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 15,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA EWY opened at $62.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.71. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $54.49 and a 12-month high of $67.95. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

