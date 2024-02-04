3M (NYSE:MMM) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

Several research firms recently commented on MMM. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $94.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $119.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.07.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647,593 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1,273.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508,334 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 8,766.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $118,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

