4,383 Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.8 %

NDAQ stock opened at $56.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.57 and a 200 day moving average of $52.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $60.99.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

