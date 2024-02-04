464,260 Shares in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 464,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,316,000. Boston Partners owned 0.35% of BellRing Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 59.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 4.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $56.82 on Friday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $27.99 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.90.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 49.86% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.23.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

