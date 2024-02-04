471,400 Shares in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 471,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BTG. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter valued at $38,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter valued at $40,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC cut B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.57.

B2Gold Stock Performance

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $477.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO).

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.