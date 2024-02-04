6,647 Shares in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Purchased by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 181.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in United States Steel by 60.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in United States Steel by 171.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on X. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In other United States Steel news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,397.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other United States Steel news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,397.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,086,266.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 262,458 shares of company stock valued at $13,049,275. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of X opened at $45.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.65. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 2.04.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.46. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

