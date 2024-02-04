abrdn plc Has $3.85 Million Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 18.3% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of TER stock opened at $96.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.17. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $119.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.56.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TER. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Teradyne

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $909,430.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,944. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.