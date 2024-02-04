abrdn plc Makes New Investment in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 164,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 615.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,732,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,028,000 after purchasing an additional 25,576,681 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth $223,124,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,465,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,737,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on KVUE shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $20.83 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

