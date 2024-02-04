abrdn plc Purchases 2,997 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,147,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276,599 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nasdaq by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,419,000 after purchasing an additional 321,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,164,000 after purchasing an additional 126,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,920,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,881,000 after purchasing an additional 184,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 6.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,477,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,910,000 after purchasing an additional 409,980 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.8 %

NDAQ stock opened at $56.65 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $60.99. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

NDAQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

