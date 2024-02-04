abrdn plc Trims Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

abrdn plc lowered its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Match Group by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 683.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $37.42 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $50.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day moving average of $38.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.31 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 313.95% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.37.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

