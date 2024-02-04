Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,839 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,308 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.1% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $96,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank lifted its position in NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 42.1% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 205.3% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $661.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.28, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $523.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $476.91. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $204.21 and a 52-week high of $666.00.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $608.30.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

